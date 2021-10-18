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Gain Of Function Program ALSO Used To Create Vaccine?
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172 views • October 18, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnhjbv-breaking-gain-of-function-program-also-used-to-create-vaccine.html
BREAKING: Gain Of Function Program ALSO Used To Create Vaxx? New document show that Peter Dasak and EcoHealth weren't just trying to create gain of function for Covid, but were also creating a vaccine. Is it the same vaccine that was later passed to Moderna?
Check out our sponsor for this episode ITM Trading https://learn.itmtrading.com/ben-swann
BREAKING: Gain Of Function Program ALSO Used To Create Vaxx? New document show that Peter Dasak and EcoHealth weren't just trying to create gain of function for Covid, but were also creating a vaccine. Is it the same vaccine that was later passed to Moderna?
Check out our sponsor for this episode ITM Trading https://learn.itmtrading.com/ben-swann
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