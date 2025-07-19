© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
💉COVID VAXX LOTTERY: Deadly "Hot Lots" vs. Harmless "Duds" – Epidemiologist exposes pharma roulette jab system
Some COVID-19 vaccine batches cause mass injury and death, while others are essentially harmless duds, warns epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher.
🔥 Hot lots: High levels of DNA plasmids, mRNA overload, and heavy metal contamination.
🧊 Dud lots: Degraded, inactive, often due to poor storage or faulty manufacturing.
Multiple peer-reviewed studies confirm that the batch you get determines your fate. Early 2021 batches were found to be the most dangerous, while others barely had any impact.
Spin the vax wheel! Will it be a clot shot or a placebo?🤡
Source @geopolitics_prime
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net