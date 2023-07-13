BREAKING-DAMS TO POSSIBLY BREAK IN VERMONT WHERE TOWNS ARE FLOODED / RED WATER FROM WORMWOOD-PX / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





July 12, 2023





Today is now 7/12/23... I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also I'll show.... In this video that's not on my YouTube channel yet called ( Brandon cory nagley) you'll see a massive flood emergency in Vermont USA as a dam or more than one dam is soon to possibly bust and or overflow or both as heavy rains already went over one dam. Authorities are afraid of the dam bursting in Vermont as multiple regions are flooded in the state of Vermont. You'll see blood red water in Indonesia seen again. People speculated could it be from dead cattle I'll say NO. As so many including mainstream media and authorities and even people sadly are giving false information whether to hide truth or because that they dont know the real reason. The real reason its red like seas/oceans/coastlines/rivers streams and creeks are all going red is from iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x/ biblical wormwood just as occured when God used planet x what the bible calls the destroyer in old and new biblical testaments during the 10 biblical plagues the destroyer Planet x earths twin sun God used to bring the 10 biblical Egyptian plagues not just to Egypt but globally the 10 plagues were witnessed as the whole world back then in the days of exodus/Moses' timing had all recorded seeing the destroyer planet x the brown dwarf star earths twin sun and recorded not only of events it caused then but they all warned of its return as is returned now.

Planet x to is called the fiery red dragon in revelation chapter 12 or wormwood in revelation chapter 8. And as said the destroyer in old and new biblical testaments. As waters and skies will continue to bleed red even worse as planet x comes closer. Youll see another massive rainbow strange cloud a definite effect of planet x and its systems effects with radiation slamming earth from the sun and 2 gamma ray bursts sending pulses of radiation at earth mixed in with chemtrails to hide and cloak out the planet x system and governments using CERN and harp to manipulate and play with weather more rainbow strange clouds will be seen. In 17 USA states all 17 states a woman mentioned in her tiktok video will witness strong auroras on july 13th 2023... Many think oh wow its just beautiful yes? Yes but also a major warning due to planet x coming in closer. You'll see 2 suns footage sent to me by a follower on Instagram as all credits go to the original man who caught it. You'll see what people think is funny when people hear loud banging sounds on top of looks like a forest on a hill or mountains. People were shocked to see manhole covers going up and down making banging noises. Mainstream media gave excuse it could be from the overflowed water coming up from the ground. NO. It's from all the radiation going into earth causing earths core to swell along with earth going into pole shift mode due to planet so causing gases and pressure and lava and magma and earths inner oceans to get pushed up through our crust. Thus why the manholes were going up and down which is a Very BAD sign what's coming to earth and fast. Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments of my comments section if watching on YouTube or if on Facebook read notes above my video...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFXvLTy1YxM