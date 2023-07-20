Russian Msta-S burns Polish AHS Krab camouflaged in forest belt

Russian 2S19 Msta-S 152-mm Self-propelled Howitzer set fire to a Polish AHS Krab Self-propelled Howitzer 152-mm on Svatovo-Kremennaya line. Artillery crews from the "O" Group of the Central Military District destroy an AHS Krab used by Ukrainian Army in the forest belt in daily fire missions with two Msta-S.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.