Russian Msta-S burns Polish AHS Krab camouflaged in forest belt
The Prisoner
Russian 2S19 Msta-S 152-mm Self-propelled Howitzer set fire to a Polish AHS Krab Self-propelled Howitzer 152-mm on Svatovo-Kremennaya line. Artillery crews from the "O" Group of the Central Military District destroy an AHS Krab used by Ukrainian Army in the forest belt in daily fire missions with two Msta-S.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
artilleryrussian msta-spolish ahs krab

