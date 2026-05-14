Gregory Mannarino Interview: The Coming Credit Freeze, Oil Shortages and the Collapse of the Debt System — PART 2

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- Gregory Mannarino's Solutions for Financial Protection (0:01)
- The Role of Debt and Market Distortions (2:17)
- Preparing for a Credit Freeze Event (6:15)
- Impact on Agriculture and Food Supply (8:31)
- The Role of the War in Economic Instability (11:58)
- The Importance of Physical Gold and Silver (17:29)
- Building a Self-Sustaining Community (21:38)
- Final Thoughts and Practical Advice (23:15)
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