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Harry Vox: Who is in Control?
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256 views • May 25, 2021
Harry Vox: Who is in Control?
Re: May 25, 2021
Video Source: VoxNews.com by Harry Vox
Jewish control of the world's money has put all our lives in danger. The Jewish controlled deep state who controls the persons and and institutions in the United States is racing to make their "final Solution" and enslave us forever. The next three months will determine if the Jewish cabal of money power can be more successful the next three months. We must stop their plans. We must fight their agents. We must secure our safety. Our lives and freedoms are in danger.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: May 25, 2021
Video Source: VoxNews.com by Harry Vox
Jewish control of the world's money has put all our lives in danger. The Jewish controlled deep state who controls the persons and and institutions in the United States is racing to make their "final Solution" and enslave us forever. The next three months will determine if the Jewish cabal of money power can be more successful the next three months. We must stop their plans. We must fight their agents. We must secure our safety. Our lives and freedoms are in danger.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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