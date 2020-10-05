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Antifa Destroys Jay Danielson Memorial In Portland Oregon! Street Fight! (Explicit)
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1089 views • October 05, 2020
Antifa attacks Patriots yet again in Portland, OR while they were doing a flag wave at the spot where Jay Danielson was murdered in August 2020. Tons of rioters showed up and got violent immediately. The final straw was when one of the thugs stole the cross, and set it on fire. Patriot in the red shirt showed Antifa who was boss! Joey Gibson showed up and used a loudspeaker on his vehicle to distract the rioters.
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