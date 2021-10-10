© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: RECEIPTS - DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Monitoring Vaxxed Deaths!
Follow
7
Share
Report
687 views • October 10, 2021
Stew Peterson interviews Karen Kingston, a biotech analyst, and discusses her research of how the Department of Defense (DOD) is tracking ALL vaccination deaths which validates the research of Cyrus Parsa and his "conspiracy theory" that the DoD is actually using their Joint AI Intel Center to monitor "vaccine" deaths! For what purpose?
-----------------------
Original Stew Peters' video location on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnhqap-receipts-dod-joint-artificial-intelligence-center-monitoring-vaxx-deaths.html
Stew Peters' Rumble Video Channel: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
A Steve Rotter Article: An excellent article with an extra video interview of Dr. Robert Young with breaking information about the coronavirus, etc.: https://steverotter.com/graphene-oxide-in-the-vaccine/
-----------------------
Original Stew Peters' video location on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnhqap-receipts-dod-joint-artificial-intelligence-center-monitoring-vaxx-deaths.html
Stew Peters' Rumble Video Channel: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
A Steve Rotter Article: An excellent article with an extra video interview of Dr. Robert Young with breaking information about the coronavirus, etc.: https://steverotter.com/graphene-oxide-in-the-vaccine/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.