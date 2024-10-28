Daniel 6 - Daniel in the Lions’ Den

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 6 with a message entitled - Daniel in the Lions’ Den.





In this chapter we see Daniel's faith and courage in the face of a dangerous situation.

At this point, Daniel is raised to high office administrative position by king Darius.We see Daniel's rivals plot against him because of they are jealous of his position and trick Darius into passing a law that bans prayer to any god or man but Darius. Daniel continues to pray to God, even though he knows he could be thrown to the lions for disobeying the law.

He then is thrown to the lions den which was a death sentence, but God sends an angel to close the lions' mouths and protect Daniel. The next morning we see how Darius is overjoyed that Daniel is safe and punishes the conspirators by throwing them to the lions. Then lastly we see how Darius proclaims honor to Daniel's God and teaches his kingdom about God's power and goodness.





