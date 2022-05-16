© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian cosmonauts unfold replica of Victory Banner in open space
Follow
2
Share
Report
74 views • May 16, 2022
RT
Russian cosmonauts at the Intl Space Station unfold a replica of the Victory Banner on the external side of Russia’s Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v142da5-russian-cosmonauts-unfold-replica-of-victory-banner-in-open-space.html
Russian cosmonauts at the Intl Space Station unfold a replica of the Victory Banner on the external side of Russia’s Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v142da5-russian-cosmonauts-unfold-replica-of-victory-banner-in-open-space.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.