Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 8, 2025 - Vaccine-wielding ROBOTS, why India loves AI, and uncovering lost scripture

- Trump's New National Security Strategy (0:10)

- Economic and Geopolitical Shifts (2:22)

- Venezuela's Strategic Importance (3:30)

- Europe's Dependence on U.S. Gas (4:52)

- AI and Robotics in Different Cultures (8:58)

- AI's Role in Society (19:04)

- China's AI Innovation (26:20)

- India's Embrace of AI (33:14)

- Russia and Eastern Europe's AI Potential (37:54)

- The Future of Robots (39:54)

- AI and Human Survival (55:58)

- Digital Library and Christmas Gift Idea (56:17)

- Introduction of Health Ranger Store and Corporate Sponsorship (1:22:28)

- Interview with Matthew McWhorter on Canon Crossfire (1:25:04)

- Exploring Different Christian Denominations and Bibles (1:27:38)

- Challenges in Identifying the True Bible (1:28:22)

- The Role of the Early Church in Authenticating Scripture (1:54:29)

- The Importance of Preserving Knowledge and Scripture (1:54:41)

- Comparing Christian Narratives with Other Religions (1:58:29)

- The Role of the Resurrection in Authenticating Christianity (2:00:57)

- Final Thoughts and Personal Experiences (2:13:09)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/