Safety Wars Monologue 7-5-2023 Issue Attention Cycle

On Wednesday's Program Jim discussed the Issue Attention Cycle and how we are being manipulated whether is from the news media, in our community or in our workplace.
Don't be manipulated be informed.
For Health and Safety Services, please contact us at 845-269-5772 or [email protected] www.safetywars.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.