Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Safety Wars Monologue 7-5-2023 Issue Attention Cycle
channel image
Safety Wars
2 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

On Wednesday's Program Jim discussed the Issue Attention Cycle and how we are being manipulated whether is from the news media, in our community or in our workplace.

Don't be manipulated be informed.

For Health and Safety Services, please contact us at 845-269-5772 or [email protected] www.safetywars.com


Keywords
safety warsjcp technical servicesissue attention cycle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket