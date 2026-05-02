BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thriving Plants, Planting Sweet Potatoes, Fertilizer Mixing & Fermenting Wood Ash
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
65 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • Yesterday

Good day, from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 2nd. The garden plants are doing wonderfully, thriving in the sunshine! I’ve moved some of them outside to soak up the rays. I’ve also planted the Japanese sweet potatoes, and they’re looking great so far. I packed up the low grow tent until Autumn. The marigolds are now in grow bags, making it easy to move them around the garden. Plus, I’m fermenting my first batch of wood ash… and as requested, I’ve also done another demonstration of how I mix my fertilizers.  


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:52Mixing Fertilizers

02:49Explaining “Oil Scum”

04:11Selecting Grow Bags for Marigolds

04:56Moving Plants Outdoors

05:55Checking on Grow Tower Seedlings

06:55Dismantling Low Grow Tent

08:47Garden Shop Trip for Soil

09:40Planting Japanese Sweet Potatoes (Satsuma-imo)

13:37Transplanting Marigolds into Grow Bags

18:40Checking Garden Plants

21:07Rainy Friday Morning Checks

22:21Sunshine Returns Friday Afternoon-Garden Check

25:18Short Afternoon Walk

25:41Fermenting Wood Ash

27:38Scenes of Kamakura

27:43Mt. Fuji 富士山

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Escape the Digital Prison: How to resist CBDCs, biometric surveillance and AI tyranny before it&#8217;s too late

Escape the Digital Prison: How to resist CBDCs, biometric surveillance and AI tyranny before it’s too late

Belle Carter
How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

Mike Adams
Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Belle Carter
The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

Belle Carter
The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

Mike Adams
Shadows of Power: On the art and science of long-range shooting

Shadows of Power: On the art and science of long-range shooting

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy