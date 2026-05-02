Thriving Plants, Planting Sweet Potatoes, Fertilizer Mixing & Fermenting Wood Ash

Good day, from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 2nd. The garden plants are doing wonderfully, thriving in the sunshine! I’ve moved some of them outside to soak up the rays. I’ve also planted the Japanese sweet potatoes, and they’re looking great so far. I packed up the low grow tent until Autumn. The marigolds are now in grow bags, making it easy to move them around the garden. Plus, I’m fermenting my first batch of wood ash… and as requested, I’ve also done another demonstration of how I mix my fertilizers.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll