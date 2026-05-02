Thriving Plants, Planting Sweet Potatoes, Fertilizer Mixing & Fermenting Wood Ash

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Good day, from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 2nd. The garden plants are doing wonderfully, thriving in the sunshine! I’ve moved some of them outside to soak up the rays. I’ve also planted the Japanese sweet potatoes, and they’re looking great so far. I packed up the low grow tent until Autumn. The marigolds are now in grow bags, making it easy to move them around the garden. Plus, I’m fermenting my first batch of wood ash… and as requested, I’ve also done another demonstration of how I mix my fertilizers.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:52Mixing Fertilizers
02:49Explaining “Oil Scum”
04:11Selecting Grow Bags for Marigolds
04:56Moving Plants Outdoors
05:55Checking on Grow Tower Seedlings
06:55Dismantling Low Grow Tent
08:47Garden Shop Trip for Soil
09:40Planting Japanese Sweet Potatoes (Satsuma-imo)
13:37Transplanting Marigolds into Grow Bags
18:40Checking Garden Plants
21:07Rainy Friday Morning Checks
22:21Sunshine Returns Friday Afternoon-Garden Check
25:18Short Afternoon Walk
25:41Fermenting Wood Ash
27:38Scenes of Kamakura
27:43Mt. Fuji 富士山