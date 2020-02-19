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California Cops Show Surveillance "Abolition" Needs to be Emphasized
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15 views • February 19, 2020
A newly-released major audit of law enforcement agencies in California show that some of the largest police departments in the state have been illegally sharing automated license plate reader surveillance and tracking data with other entities around the country. Up to 99.9 percent of the images collected had nothing to do with criminal investigations.
Path to Liberty: February 19, 2020
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Path to Liberty: February 19, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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