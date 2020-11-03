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400 000 morts... « Arrêtez de prendre les chiffres du gouvernement ! Arrêtez cette soumission ! »
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13 views • November 03, 2020
Pascal Praud sur les chiffres de la mortalité de 400 000 morts annoncés par le gouvernement :
« Il y a 200 000 morts aux Etats-Unis dans un pays de 330 millions d'habitants, d'où ils sortent ce chiffre de 400 000 ? Arrêtez de prendre les chiffres du gouvernement (...), arrêtez cette soumission, arrêtez... »
« Il y a 200 000 morts aux Etats-Unis dans un pays de 330 millions d'habitants, d'où ils sortent ce chiffre de 400 000 ? Arrêtez de prendre les chiffres du gouvernement (...), arrêtez cette soumission, arrêtez... »
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