“The difference between animals and humans… animals would never elect the dumbest to lead them”
Published 14 hours ago

@CarlHigbie on the college educated: "We can survive a Joe Biden presidency, but we can't survive an electorate dumb enough to keep electing people like this."

trending newsnewsmaxcarl higbie

