“The difference between animals and humans… animals would never elect the dumbest to lead them”
@CarlHigbie on the college educated: "We can survive a Joe Biden presidency, but we can't survive an electorate dumb enough to keep electing people like this."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.