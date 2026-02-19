Police unlawfully arrest a stroke victim, ignore his medical emergency, and torture him to death

People have yet to come to the realization that Satan is smart, and he will set up shop in the very last place you'll look for him! It's why he has taken over the church.





But where else do we clearly see Satan's signature?

Those of us with the "Eyes to see" can see that all that all Police badges are Satanic sigils, but most people ignore that





We can also see the "Fruit" of Police interventions every day

I've got to be honest, most of what I see Police do is purely EVIL

Matter of fact, it has become increasingly RARE to see Police do ANYTHING that could be deemed "Good"





This man was a believer, a preacher for over 30 years

So naturally he was targeted. The same officer had arrested this man before on some "DUI" charge, which must have also been false because it was dropped for lack of probable cause





My message for the Police:

Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.





original video:

Retired Pastor with Dementia Dies After 9 HOURS in Restraint Chair

(with a hood over his head)

https://youtu.be/TvPTA_kFaSk





Go ahead......

TRY and convince me that Police are not a Satanic CULT!