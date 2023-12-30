"Escape the World" (2023 metal song - revised)

Under the dome ruled by evil

Always trying to enslave people

They use their weapons or their debt

They have all these taxes to collect

In this world, not of it

The world is corrupted

We must ascend above it

Escape the World

The love of money is the root of all evil

This is how they control people

They collapse their own system to go digital

Using disease, famine, war, and needles

In this world, not of it

The world is corrupted

We must ascend above it

Escape the World