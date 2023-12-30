Create New Account
"Escape the World" (2023 metal song - revised)
Six Gun Cross
Published 21 hours ago

Under the dome ruled by evil

Always trying to enslave people

They use their weapons or their debt

They have all these taxes to collect

 

In this world, not of it

The world is corrupted

We must ascend above it

Escape the World

 

The love of money is the root of all evil

This is how they control people

They collapse their own system to go digital

Using disease, famine, war, and needles

 

In this world, not of it

The world is corrupted

We must ascend above it

Escape the World

