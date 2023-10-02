No Shutdown Means No Border Measures

Over the weekend, Republicans agreed on a deal to fund the government for another 45 days, a deal that doesn’t reduce government spending or include funding for border security measures. As a result, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is leading the movement to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, while establishment Republicans are considering expelling Gaetz for rocking the boat.

Today, we also discuss Elon Musk’s visit to the southern border, where officials told him the Biden administration has basically invited illegal immigrants to come to America; and talk about the new anti-Second Amendment office the administration is opening.

To cap off the show, The New American’s Gary Benoit and Steve Bonta discuss the stability of the U.S. Constitution, noting particularly that it is not a living, breathing, “ever-evolving document,” as the Left says it is.