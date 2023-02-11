Let's Talk Torah - Yitro | Friday Fellowship

Join James & Leigh Caruthers and Dr. Carrie Brown for this week's discussion on the Torah portion Yitro (Jethro) Exodus 18:1-20:23. We will be talking about key points, breaking down words and sharing live chat comments as we all fellowship together entering into Shabbat.

2.10.23

Please subscribe to our Youtube channels

@HeartoftheTribes

@betweentheriverandtheravens

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org

Apparel: https://www.memeservantheart.com.co