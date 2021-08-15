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200+ People Protest Mandates Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland Colorado!
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30 views • August 15, 2021
Finally, people hitting the streets in Loveland Colorado. Protests need to hit every street in America! I AM SURE THIS WILL BE BROADCASTED ACROSS EVERY MAJOR NEWS MEDIA IN THE NATION. NADA, COMMUNISTS DO NOT LIKE NON-COMRADES PROTESTING AND EXERCISING THEIR FREEDOM!
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