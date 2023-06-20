Thousands of Case Studies Linking SSRI Drugs and Homicidal Ideation - Dr. Ann Blake-Tracy

SSRI drugs are allegedly known to cause a whole host of physical and mental issues including suicide, depression, violent crime, diabetes, psychosis and more. Dr. Ann Blake-Tracy is the director of the International Coalition for Drug Awareness, and has testified before a Congressional Subcommittee and before the FDA on these drugs five times over the last two decades asking repeatedly why it is okay for physicians to prescribe drugs we call "medications" when they are known to cause both homicidal and suicidal ideation - an overwhelming and ruminating compulsion to kill others or oneself. She highlights the link between antidepressants and mass killings over the past three decades with thousands of cases documented on her website, including cases she has served as lead expert in, such as the Columbine and Red Lake school shootings, along with comedian Phil Hartman and his wife's murder/suicide.
TAKEAWAYS
SSRI drugs can allegedly lead to violent crime in both adults and in children
Ann says you can expect these two effects from antidepressants: impulsive murder or impulsive suicide
Serotonin is the key to human violence and LSD and PCP can have the same effect as SSRI drugs
Antidepressants interfere with so many different systems in the body and brain that Big Pharma can then prescribe MORE drugs for the never-ending health issues they can cause
