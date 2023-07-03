Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nigerian Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere Collapses at Airport !!!
channel image
The Prisoner
8605 Subscribers
Shop now
212 views
Published Yesterday

A trending video has shown that the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, on Friday collapsed at the international airport in Portharcourt.

This is happening after the cleric himself disclosed he was ill and sought for prayers.

The church after the airport incident shared a photo of him at the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The apostle, renowned for his philanthropy, had shared a photo of himself on a hospital bed via his official Facebook page on Thursday.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUhUpD_P1CY&ab_channel=HolyghostFrequency

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
collapsenigerian pastorchibuzor chinyere

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket