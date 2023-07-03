Nigerian Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere Collapses at Airport !!!

A trending video has shown that the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, on Friday collapsed at the international airport in Portharcourt.

This is happening after the cleric himself disclosed he was ill and sought for prayers.

The church after the airport incident shared a photo of him at the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The apostle, renowned for his philanthropy, had shared a photo of himself on a hospital bed via his official Facebook page on Thursday.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUhUpD_P1CY&ab_channel=HolyghostFrequency

