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Los Angeles Police Warn 'Don't Come'! Rebellious, Lawless. 'Like the Purge'
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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707 views • December 12, 2021
This lawlessness will continue to manifest. I will not fear what man shall do unto me. I pray you are at peace in Christ Jesus. Watch therefore and pray always! God bless and keep you all.


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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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