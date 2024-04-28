Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Teflon Poisoned - On Purpose
channel image
GoneDark
201 Subscribers
333 views
Published a day ago

Dupont and all re-branded companies are evil.  Big Chema knowingly committed crimes against humanity and paid small fines.  Sounds like Big Pharma.  See the pattern?  History repeats.  Environment is polluted forever now.

Keywords
environmentchemicalsepatoxicdrinking watersewagedowpollutionwasteindustrialchemoursdupontteflonpfasforever chemicalsgen-x

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket