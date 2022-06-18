Deep state publishing of fake scientific papers - The Paper Mill

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Jim Crenshaw.
They do this in every topic. History, finance, medicine, you name it. This is and has been being done so that people will line up to get murdered with a covid shot on the false belief that science says the shot is good.
Source: Not cited by poster.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/A8xJmvwR2Eka/