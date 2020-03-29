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Covid-19 is Not as Fatal as MERS or SARS Admitted (Add 5G then it will be)
Deb's Doodles and Designs
Deb's Doodles and Designs
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46 views • March 29, 2020
"This is a planned, organized, and a partial shutdown of our economy" per Bill Gates. He also said COVID-19 is Not as FATAL as MERS or SARS - yet think about this - they never shut the economy down over that? Let that sink in for a moment.

He said it is more infectious than other viruses, but not as fatal.

He also said "MOST PEOPLE who get the COVID disease are all able to survive"
Look up EVENT 201
Look up ID2020
He said they need to get the population down by 10-15% - how is he/they going to do this? The answer: Vaccinations, and he's the money behind those! (Just like George Soros the N_zi)

Have you ever wondered when a "pandemic" or some other illness is generated - then magically waiting is another vaccination to "cure" or help? This is in the wings and people will flock to get it because they pushed this Covid-19 as so deadly and scary - but in all reality, once you hear the words out of his mouth - you should take notice and understand the truth. Not my words.....

Please pass this around - share the link to EVERYONE - We need to tell the world from the rooftops - NO FEAR!

5 years ago Gates warned of a pandemic that would greatly reduce the population. If in his own words, this EVENT "COVID-19 is not as FATAL - what does he have planned or is in the know for population reduction then? Vaccinations are in order and will contain that deadly recipe. Ponder that, please.
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healthvaccinesnewsscienceeducation5gbill gatescorona viruscovid-19debs doodles and designs
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