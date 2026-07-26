Empirical Scientific Evidence & Globe Earth Theory

Beware of those that call themselves "scientists" but have utter disregard for The Scientific Method. In other words, they hang their hats, and stake their reputations on, nothing more than pseudoscience. Which unfortunately I must point out that pseudoscience is not a certain school of thought within the field of science, it literally means non-science, junk science.... it is not science at all, it is the opposite of science. So when someone claims their knowledge is based on true science nowadays, you must stop them and explain how pseudoscience does not count as genuine real science..... sure they will dismiss you as an ignorant caveman type, because pseudoscience is what their entire world view is based on... it is the very foundation upon which their entire perception of reality is built .... so you'll have the arrogant know-it-all's, like the typical "food scientist " out there, rolling their eyes at you.... but the truth does not shy away from such dimwits, it's time to put the evidence in their face, and strop listening to these clueless silly fools.