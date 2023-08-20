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'We Faked It!' Apollo Legend DEBUNKS Moon Landing Theories The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 190
High Hopes
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297 views • August 20, 2023

Glenn Beck


August 19, 2023


Thanks to the lack of transparency in D.C., it seems the popularity of moon-landing conspiracy theories has skyrocketed in recent years. “I’m perplexed because the evidence is overwhelming,” Apollo astronaut Charlie Duke tells Glenn. As one of the few humans to walk on the moon, Charlie is well equipped to set the record straight. He walked on the moon when he was just 36, making him the youngest person to leave footprints on the lunar surface. He tells Glenn the harrowing story of his near-disastrous win in the “Moon Olympics,” when he nearly punctured his space suit: “Never do anything on the Moon that you didn’t practice on Earth.” Charlie also walks Glenn through his incredible life story on Earth, including his journey to Christ, which he holds as even more important than his voyage to the moon. He also gives his thoughts on the future of space travel, going to Mars, and whether aliens exist.


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIEvFVd-CA4

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aliensapollomarsmoon landingastronautglenn beckspace travelfakedcharlie dukespace suitdebunkswalk on the moonmoon olympics
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