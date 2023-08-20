'We Faked It!' Apollo Legend DEBUNKS Moon Landing Theories The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 190

Glenn Beck





August 19, 2023





Thanks to the lack of transparency in D.C., it seems the popularity of moon-landing conspiracy theories has skyrocketed in recent years. “I’m perplexed because the evidence is overwhelming,” Apollo astronaut Charlie Duke tells Glenn. As one of the few humans to walk on the moon, Charlie is well equipped to set the record straight. He walked on the moon when he was just 36, making him the youngest person to leave footprints on the lunar surface. He tells Glenn the harrowing story of his near-disastrous win in the “Moon Olympics,” when he nearly punctured his space suit: “Never do anything on the Moon that you didn’t practice on Earth.” Charlie also walks Glenn through his incredible life story on Earth, including his journey to Christ, which he holds as even more important than his voyage to the moon. He also gives his thoughts on the future of space travel, going to Mars, and whether aliens exist.





SPONSORS:





"The Glenn Beck Podcast" has partnered with Pre-born with a goal of saving 70,000 babies in 2023. Every tax-deductible donation, big or small, helps to save the unborn. Get involved today by dialing #250 and saying the keyword “BABY” or donate securely at https://preborn.com/GLENN





If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com or call 1-800-4-RELIEF to get the $19.95 three-week quick start.





The Jase Case from Jase Medical is a great way to keep yourself prepared for the worst. It's a pack of five different courses of antibiotics that you can use to treat a long list of bacterial infections. Go to https://JaseMedical.com and use offer code “BECK” at checkout to get a special discount.





My Patriot Supply is the nation’s largest preparedness company, with millions of customers, and right now – when you go to MyPatriotSupply.com – you can get a 25% discount on each three-month emergency food kit that you purchase.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIEvFVd-CA4