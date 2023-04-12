https://gettr.com/post/p2e5n1k5b95

04/11/2023 Nicole on The Steve Gruber Show: Since the 1990s, many U.S. presidents have been appeasing the Chinese Communist Party. In the United States, not only are the presidents under the influence of the CCP but also the judiciary and government agencies. American political parties should stop attacking each other and realize that the real threat to this country is the Chinese Communist Party.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/11/2023 妮可参加 Steve Gruber Show：自从九十年代开始，美国多届总统都对中共实行绥靖政策。在美国这个国家，不仅总统受到中共的影响，司法机构和政府部门同样如此。美国政党应停止相互攻击，意识到这个国家真正的威胁是中共。



