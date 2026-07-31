End-time prophecy revealed: prophecy chart of end-time events (4)

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant church. His website is www.SSRemnant.org. His email is [email protected].





In his video, pastor Craig takes a look at the prophecy chart of end-time events.