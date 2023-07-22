Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Free Will Knowledge for the New Believer
channel image
Ancient Reveals Future
41 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
26 views
Published Yesterday

This is what is needed to be taught beyond confirmation.   A quick narration concerning Free Will as Blessing of GOD, and a two edged sword.   We need to face this, this world is corrupt beyond our ability to repair.  Most believers refuse to even Acknowledge the hidden dimension exists.  Even though it has been pointed out all over in the Bible.     

Keywords
evilsalvationgardenadamrebellionserpentsaintsendtimesevefreewillanglespatiencenephiliumnaphal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket