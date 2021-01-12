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AMERICAN MRE MENU 6 BEEF TACO
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63 views • January 12, 2021
Adding to the Brit MRE playlist survival food and rations information more relevant than ever in 2021 be ready be prepped be
aware
All my Rations purchased from MRE EMPIRE link below
https://www.mre-empire.com/
BAG CONTENTS
Menu 6 Beef Taco Santa Fe Style Rice and Beans Cheese Spread, Cheddar, Plain Tortillas, Plain Nut and Fruit Mix, Nuts and Raisins
with Pan Coated Chocolate Disks Beverage Bases, Sweetened with Non-nutritive Sweetener, Orange, Fortified Accessory Packet A
Spoon Flameless Ration Heater Bag, Hot Beverage Paperboard Sleeve Paperboard Insert Card (as applicable)
#AMERICANMRE#MREBEEFTACO#MRE
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
aware
All my Rations purchased from MRE EMPIRE link below
https://www.mre-empire.com/
BAG CONTENTS
Menu 6 Beef Taco Santa Fe Style Rice and Beans Cheese Spread, Cheddar, Plain Tortillas, Plain Nut and Fruit Mix, Nuts and Raisins
with Pan Coated Chocolate Disks Beverage Bases, Sweetened with Non-nutritive Sweetener, Orange, Fortified Accessory Packet A
Spoon Flameless Ration Heater Bag, Hot Beverage Paperboard Sleeve Paperboard Insert Card (as applicable)
#AMERICANMRE#MREBEEFTACO#MRE
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
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