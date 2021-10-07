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Pfizer Whistleblower LEAKS Execs Emails EXPOSING Suppression of Covid Vax Info From Public
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Project Veritas releases this COVID-19 Vaccine Exposed Part 05, where a Pfizer employee exposes the efforts to conceal from public knowledge, the use of fetal cells in the development of vaccines. What was always dismissed as conspiracy theory, can no longer be ignored. The pharmaceutical industry doesn't care about informed consent. To them we are just "milking cows".
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