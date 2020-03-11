Vaccine Companies Allege Dark Money At Play To Demonize Informed Protesters

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Big Pharma is alleging informed citizens are secretly funded by dark money seeking to disrupt our society and cripple our “herd immunity”. The only solution for vaccine manufacturers to cut off the movement of concerned parents is to silence those who aren’t thinking like livestock.
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