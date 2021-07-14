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There is NO Covid Pandemic in England: NHS hospital data for Liverpool
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203 views • July 14, 2021
Freedom of Information request reveals that hospital admissions, including for respiratory diseases, were at normal levels during the "Covid pandemic".
Copied from the MissingShoe33 channel on YouTube to ensure the work is not lost if YT deletes the video.
BTW, official hospital data in Germany similarly reveals hospital admissions at slightly below normal levels, ie. no pandemic. See Dr Wolfgang Wodarg's website for details.
Copied from the MissingShoe33 channel on YouTube to ensure the work is not lost if YT deletes the video.
BTW, official hospital data in Germany similarly reveals hospital admissions at slightly below normal levels, ie. no pandemic. See Dr Wolfgang Wodarg's website for details.
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