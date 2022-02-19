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Silent War Ep. 6167: King Trudeau Says No - Peasants! Canada Truckers Mega Update
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335 views • February 19, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
‘The People’s Convoy’ Heading to Washington, Organizers Unveil Their Plans.
Ottawa Residents Are Now Carrying Around Empty Gas Cans to Throw Off Authorities Trying to End the Trucker Protest.
Trudeau's Protest Prohibition Order Exempts Refugees, Immigrants, & Ethnic Minorities.
Ottawa Police Begin Making Arrests To Squash Freedom Convoy "Unlawful Demonstration".
Organizers Arrested, Dogs Threatened, Accounts Frozen And Govt. Sued.
Canadian Officials Freeze Bank Accounts of Citizens Who Donated to Freedom Convoy — State Run Media Brags About Using Data from GiveSendGo Criminal Hackers to Target Citizens.
Trudeau’s Justice Minister Says Being “Pro-Trump” is a Factor That will Decide if Your Bank Account is Frozen Under Emergency Orders.
Canadian Parliament Members Shout Down Trudeau Multiple Times As He Dodges Questions About His Unprecedented Use of the Emergency Act.
https://m.facebook.com/events/432941485237579
Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST
Lake Colby Boat Launch
Saranac Lake, NY 12983
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
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If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
‘The People’s Convoy’ Heading to Washington, Organizers Unveil Their Plans.
Ottawa Residents Are Now Carrying Around Empty Gas Cans to Throw Off Authorities Trying to End the Trucker Protest.
Trudeau's Protest Prohibition Order Exempts Refugees, Immigrants, & Ethnic Minorities.
Ottawa Police Begin Making Arrests To Squash Freedom Convoy "Unlawful Demonstration".
Organizers Arrested, Dogs Threatened, Accounts Frozen And Govt. Sued.
Canadian Officials Freeze Bank Accounts of Citizens Who Donated to Freedom Convoy — State Run Media Brags About Using Data from GiveSendGo Criminal Hackers to Target Citizens.
Trudeau’s Justice Minister Says Being “Pro-Trump” is a Factor That will Decide if Your Bank Account is Frozen Under Emergency Orders.
Canadian Parliament Members Shout Down Trudeau Multiple Times As He Dodges Questions About His Unprecedented Use of the Emergency Act.
https://m.facebook.com/events/432941485237579
Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST
Lake Colby Boat Launch
Saranac Lake, NY 12983
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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