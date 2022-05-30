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Monkeypox, Hepatitis: How Is This Happening? Dr. McCullough Wants To Know: Did They Take The Vaccine?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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171 views • May 30, 2022
https://gnews.org/2627447/

What may be at the root of things is the accumulation of messenger RNA and certainly the accumulation of Spike protein in the body. With each injection of these vaccines that there’s the production of the spike protein. The messenger RNA is in the body, at least for a couple of months， that’s been proven a paper from Stanford, published in CELL by Rook and colleagues, the spike protein in the body almost certainly over a year, the data in hand by Bruce Patterson and IncellDX. So it’s that foreign material that shouldn’t be in the body that is in a sense of distraction for the immune system, and it continued taxing of the immune system. And now we have breaking data that when someone does take one of these products and is kind of fully inoculated, when they actually do get SARS-covid2 infection, they get a less complete immune response against SARS-covid2 as if the body’s immune system is being beaten down, and it may be primed for another infection. So if we also have a hepatitis outbreak on our hands, children getting hepatitis on paper in 《Lancet hepatology》 in the last week by from the UK and from Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, suggesting that the children are getting exposed to SARS-cov-2, they’re either getting themselves or parents are getting it or they’re taking vaccines. And that’s the setup for a relatively innocuous Adenovirus, Adenovirus 41 to cause hepatitis. Now bring in monkey pox, is it conceivable that mass vaccination now is allowing outbreaks of other contagious viral illnesses? You know, I think it is obviously for each case we need to know， did they take one of the COVID-19 products？
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