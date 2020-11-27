Trump Keeps Fighting, Has Fox Capitulated?

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Laura Ingraham said "It's time to face reality," that Biden will be President. Is she speaking for herself, or Fox News? Sidney Powell has yet to present her case. Be patient, she says she has evidence of computer fraud, done by British Empire-led computer voting firms—Dominion and Smartmatic—which acted on behalf of Biden. Meanwhile, the Brits, through the {Economist} magazine, called on Biden to "strike a grand bargain with America's democratic allies," by which they mean subordinate America's national interests to the same British imperial forces which ran Russiagate and the still-contested election!
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