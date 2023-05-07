Cannabis Jimmy's Sunday afternoon- May 7th - music series. I am getting to know these guys. I am going to hire them for a private party at the Medellin Nature Lodge - which we own here in Colombia

I love good music.My older Brother Steve played the trombone in Jr High School. I played the trumpet. My Mom was a World Class piano player. Ask any of my friends. My ex wife was the assistant choir director for the LA Children's Choir in Los Angeles. Look it up : her name is Diana Landis . Why am I giving you all this personal info on myself and family ? It is because I do not want you to think that Cannabis Jimmy is a Stoner without talent - I have a lot of talent and I am not a Stoner. I own a Cannabis company here in

Colombia. Check out our web site: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com







