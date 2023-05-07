Cannabis Jimmy's Sunday afternoon- May 7th - music series. I am getting to know these guys. I am going to hire them for a private party at the Medellin Nature Lodge - which we own here in Colombia

I love good music.My older Brother Steve played the trombone in Jr High School. I played the trumpet. My Mom was a World Class piano player. Ask any of my friends. My ex wife was the assistant choir director for the LA Children's Choir in Los Angeles. Look it up : her name is Diana Landis . Why am I giving you all this personal info on myself and family ? It is because I do not want you to think that Cannabis Jimmy is a Stoner without talent - I have a lot of talent and I am not a Stoner. I own a Cannabis company here in
Colombia. Check out our web site: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.