Cannabis Jimmy's Sunday afternoon- May 7th - music series. I am getting to know these guys. I am going to hire them for a private party at the Medellin Nature Lodge - which we own here in Colombia
Published Yesterday

I love good music.My older Brother Steve played the trombone in Jr High School.  I played the trumpet.  My Mom was a World Class piano player. Ask any of my friends.  My ex wife was the assistant choir director for the LA Children's Choir in Los Angeles.  Look it up : her name is Diana Landis .  Why am I giving you all this personal info on myself and family ?  It is because I do not want you to think that Cannabis Jimmy is a Stoner without talent - I have a lot of talent and I am not a Stoner.   I own a Cannabis company here in
Colombia.   Check out our web site:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com



