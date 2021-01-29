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WHY OPEN NOW?
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880 views • January 29, 2021
WHY OPEN NOW?
#Covid19 cases are at record highs, reaching levels we’ve never seen before. Draconian public health measures, including mask mandates, remote learning, and the ordering of America’s businesses closed ravaged the middle class, Governors and State Leaders have made the decision to open at the peak of the biggest spike in active cases we’ve seen yet. Why now? What is driving this decision that appears to defy logic? Could the stage be set for a scripted ‘ramping down’ of the pandemic?
#Lockdown #Opening #Newsome #Lightfoot #Insley #AndrewCuomo #TheScript #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
#Covid19 cases are at record highs, reaching levels we’ve never seen before. Draconian public health measures, including mask mandates, remote learning, and the ordering of America’s businesses closed ravaged the middle class, Governors and State Leaders have made the decision to open at the peak of the biggest spike in active cases we’ve seen yet. Why now? What is driving this decision that appears to defy logic? Could the stage be set for a scripted ‘ramping down’ of the pandemic?
#Lockdown #Opening #Newsome #Lightfoot #Insley #AndrewCuomo #TheScript #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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