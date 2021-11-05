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These individuals will not be in the kingdom of God
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40 views • November 05, 2021
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The video was taken in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on March 25, 2021.
Do you really want to go to heaven and be with God for eternity? Seriously, do you? After all, Christ says in Matthew 6:33, But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Let’s see how serious you are about wanting to be part of the kingdom of God.
This video looks at the individuals who will not make it home in the kingdom of God. As part of our investigation, we’ll read a few Bible passages which speak of those who will not make it to heaven. If you identify yourself as a member of those who are mentioned in the following Bible passages, then you should ask yourself: what on earth am I going to do about it prior to Christ’s return?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was taken in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on March 25, 2021.
Do you really want to go to heaven and be with God for eternity? Seriously, do you? After all, Christ says in Matthew 6:33, But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Let’s see how serious you are about wanting to be part of the kingdom of God.
This video looks at the individuals who will not make it home in the kingdom of God. As part of our investigation, we’ll read a few Bible passages which speak of those who will not make it to heaven. If you identify yourself as a member of those who are mentioned in the following Bible passages, then you should ask yourself: what on earth am I going to do about it prior to Christ’s return?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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