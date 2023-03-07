X22 REPORT Ep. 3013b - There Is No Turning Back, This Is The End Game, He Knows The People Have His Back

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3013b - March 6, 2023

There Is No Turning Back, This Is The End Game, He Knows The People Have His BackThe [DS] is now going to go all out to stop Trump, we are at war and this is the end game and both sides know this. There is no turning back now. Trump knows the people have his back, the fake news is not working and the [DS] does not have the narrative. The brainwashing has been broken and as we head down this path more and more people will wake up. In the end the [DS] will be destroyed.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

