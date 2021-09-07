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EXPOSED FDA - CDC - WHO is hiding Ivermectin Cures from you Dr Paul Marik FLCCC Vijaya Viswanathan
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272 views • September 07, 2021
All the Authorities are hiding important Covid/Ivermectin information from you!
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