A RESPONSE TO DR. MERCOLA'S RECENT STATEMENT ON IF SARS-COV-2 IS A REAL VIRUS WITH DR. ANDREW KAUFMA

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In this webinar, Dr. Andrew Kaufman and I discussed Dr. Mercola's recent statement on SARS-COV-2. You can read Dr. Mercola’s original statement here: https://chironreturn.org/documents/mercola-sars-cov-real.pdf
Here are the additional links referenced during the discussion:
- Virus Isolation - Is It Real? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/UnpfmjmXNH0O/
- An Open Letter to Dr. Mercola - https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/open-letter-to-dr-mercola-january-17-2022/
- What is a Virus? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thsDCmtkcOA