2023.01.06 The Firework/Flame Movement uses fire, the most easily attainable and low-cost, to destroy the rogue organization, the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP uses fire to cremate your parents and children; you can also use fire to incinerate the CCP. The Firework/Flame Movement is an extension of the Whistle-blower Movement and will be successful.

焰火革命运用的是最容易取得、成本极低的火，杀掉灭掉中国共产党这个流氓组织，共产党用火烧了你的父母孩子，你也可以用火烧共产党。焰火革命本身就是爆料革命延伸出去的一个分支革命，它会成功的。