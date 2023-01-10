https://gettr.com/post/p246gg75512
2023.01.06 The Firework/Flame Movement uses fire, the most easily attainable and low-cost, to destroy the rogue organization, the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP uses fire to cremate your parents and children; you can also use fire to incinerate the CCP. The Firework/Flame Movement is an extension of the Whistle-blower Movement and will be successful.
焰火革命运用的是最容易取得、成本极低的火，杀掉灭掉中国共产党这个流氓组织，共产党用火烧了你的父母孩子，你也可以用火烧共产党。焰火革命本身就是爆料革命延伸出去的一个分支革命，它会成功的。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.