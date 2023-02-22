Ambi Your AR

How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighterhttps://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/how-to-become-ambidextrous
Radian Talon Ambi Safety Kit
https://www.radianweapons.com/en/accessories/talons/60426
Radian Talon Single Lever
https://www.radianweapons.com/en/accessories/talons/60363
Bindo Aiming Concept
https://youtu.be/k0D46JcUwHE
Why Carry and Present Left Handed
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry
Chapters
0:00 Ambi Bullpups
0:33 Paintball
1:11 Why Ambi Controls
2:54 Charging Handle
4:35 Safety
6:24 Trigger
8:02 Magazine Release
8:49 Bolt Release
9:45 Ejection
10:18 Optics
13:04 Lights
13:48 Magazine Pouches
14:48 Buttstock
15:28 Grip
16:14 Mantis BlackbeardX
19:14 Canted Point Shooting
19:56 Weight
20:37 Height
20:56 Length
21:42 Ambi Appaling
23:41 A New Appreciation
