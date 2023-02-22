Create New Account
Ambi Your AR
44 views
channel image
AmbGun
Published 17 hours ago |
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighterhttps://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/how-to-become-ambidextrous


Radian Talon Ambi Safety Kit

https://www.radianweapons.com/en/accessories/talons/60426


Radian Talon Single Lever

https://www.radianweapons.com/en/accessories/talons/60363


Bindo Aiming Concept

https://youtu.be/k0D46JcUwHE


Why Carry and Present Left Handed

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry


Chapters

0:00 Ambi Bullpups

0:33 Paintball

1:11 Why Ambi Controls

2:54 Charging Handle

4:35 Safety

6:24 Trigger

8:02 Magazine Release

8:49 Bolt Release

9:45 Ejection

10:18 Optics

13:04 Lights

13:48 Magazine Pouches

14:48 Buttstock

15:28 Grip

16:14 Mantis BlackbeardX

19:14 Canted Point Shooting

19:56 Weight

20:37 Height

20:56 Length

21:42 Ambi Appaling

23:41 A New Appreciation

Keywords
ar15bullpupambidextrous

