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Rev PHIL VALENTINE vampires of consciousness
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44 views • November 12, 2021
This video has been uploaded on the behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences. To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Phil Valentine, visit the website below:
www.uksnow.org
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/semkolom
Here Dr. Phil Valentine lectures on the Vampirism of Christian-insanity and the true origin and practice of the European fantasy tale and accompanying book. Hiding in plain sight. Some evidence of these practices can be found in books as varied as the 13th tribe and the 13th warrior to TimeLine by Michael Crichton. Oh by the way, to all you beer drinkers and perfume wearers…contained in the video are interesting tidbits for you to take home. LOL!
www.uksnow.org
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/semkolom
Here Dr. Phil Valentine lectures on the Vampirism of Christian-insanity and the true origin and practice of the European fantasy tale and accompanying book. Hiding in plain sight. Some evidence of these practices can be found in books as varied as the 13th tribe and the 13th warrior to TimeLine by Michael Crichton. Oh by the way, to all you beer drinkers and perfume wearers…contained in the video are interesting tidbits for you to take home. LOL!
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