© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/31/2026
Ephesians 5:11-17 How To Understand God
Intro: No one understands all about God. He is beyond understanding. But a child can understand His love, forgiveness and salvation through faith in Christ alone in His great gospel message. His word can be understood by the smallest child, but it is complex enough that it challenges the greatest minds on earth. He is unknowable by intellect alone but for those who know Him as Savior we understand all that WE need to know about God.