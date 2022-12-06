About the American Gulag - January 6 - Letters From Prison

100% of the proceeds from this book go to J6er fundraisers:

Grab The Book Here: https://danhappel.com/letters-from-prison

Everybody needs to read these letters that are collected from the prisoners from January 6th. They tell the story the media and government won't tell you.

Guest Host David Sumrall reveals how you can help get the truth out about January 6. How you can help their families. How you can help those that have been wrongfully imprisoned.

It's the stories that only these men and women who've experienced this can tell you in their own hand.

I don't think you can prepare for what these guys have been put through.

We're talking about 680 plus days in jail before you ever get a trial, before you ever get your day in court. You haven't seen a family member for the first year. You couldn't cut your hair, shave your face, cut your finger nails or toe nails for a year.

Isolation 22, 23 hours a day for months…

The handwritten letters, they're awesome because they're so personal.

Nobody else is telling these stories. It's really up to us…

Important Links for getting involved for the J Six causes:

https://danhappel.com/the-american-gulag-chronicles-letters-from-prison/

Get in the habit of writing letters back and forth with these people.

https://danhappel.com/patriot-mail-project

Help take some of that pain away for these kids…

https://danhappel.com/j6-christmas-project

Print out the business cards and share them to spread the word about

The American Gulag Chronicles Book! It's up to us...

https://danhappel.com/j6-business-cards

David Sumrall Website:

https://stophate.com/january-6